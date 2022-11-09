Election 2022: Senate race too close to call as Fetterman holds slim lead over Oz

Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off attacks by Oz that questioned whether he was honest about its effects and fit to serve.

As of early Wednesday, The Associated Press had not called the race. In brief remarks to his election night party crowd at a fitness center in suburban Philadelphia, Oz thanked supporters and predicted victory.

“When all the ballots are counted, we believe we will win this race," Oz told the jubilant crowd.

American are deciding heated midterm elections that will determine which party controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

With some mail-in ballots still yet to be counted in Pennsylvania as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the race for the U.S. Senate seat was too early to call by press deadline.

Democratic nominee and lieutenant governor John Fetterman and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz are vying to replace Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman held 2,235,084 votes compared to 2,185,528 votes for Oz.

Oz was leading Fetterman in the in-person and mail-in ballots that had been counted by 10 p.m. Tuesday. However, more mail-in ballots, which have largely been requested by Democratic voters, may be key for the winner of the election.

According to the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of State, a total of 1.44 million ballots were requested for the election, and 986,500 of those ballots were requested by Democratic voters.

In Cumberland County, 29,554 ballots were requested, and of those, 17,391 were requested by Democratic voters. Cumberland County on Tuesday evening reported the results of 25,795 mail-in ballots, with most of them — 21,377 supporting Fetterman.

Mail-in ballots that are returned without dates have been a source of discourse in the last month, with the state Supreme Court ordering that undated mail-in ballots not be counted and instead be separated from the other ballots. Fetterman’s campaign went to court late Monday in a bid to have those mail-in ballots counted.

According to the Associated Press, Fetterman’s campaign — in partnership with national congressional and senatorial Democratic campaign organizations and two voters — sued county boards of election across the state, arguing that throwing out ballots that lack proper envelope dates would violate a provision in the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act that says people can’t be kept from voting based on what the lawsuit calls “needless technical requirements.”

It’s unclear how many ballots would be affected by the decision across the state, but thousands were flagged by election officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh. The number of mail-in ballots is large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Fetterman and Oz.

In Philadelphia, voters who had missing or incorrect dates on their mail-in ballots were allowed to file replacement ballots at City Hall or vote provisionally at their polling places Tuesday. Cumberland County reported Monday that voters locally also were allowed to vote provisionally at their precincts if they believed they may have forgotten to sign or date their mail-in ballots. Voters were also able to surrender their mail-in ballots at the polls and vote by provisional ballot.