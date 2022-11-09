Election 2022: Rothman takes state Senate seat in new 34th Senatorial District

Republican state Rep. Greg Rothman will be a state senator next year after Tuesday's election.

The Silver Spring Township man defeated Democratic candidate Jim Massey for the 34th Senatorial District seat, which opened up through redistricting and did not have an incumbent already living in that district. The district includes most of the Carlisle area and western Cumberland County, as well as upper Dauphin County and all of Perry County.

The remainder of Cumberland County falls under Sen. Mike Regan’s 31st District.

According to unofficial state numbers as of midnight Tuesday, Rothman received 63.62% of votes (74,125) while Massey received 36.38% (42,383 votes) across the district.

Of these, Rothman saw 66,599 election day votes and 7,526 mail-in votes while Massey carried 26,556 election day votes and 15,827 mail-in votes.

It was a closer race in among Cumberland County voters than it was in upper Dauphin or Perry County.

Rothman edged ahead in Cumberland County with 59.06% of the votes (50,632 votes) compared to 40.94% (35,094 votes) for Massey.

As of midnight Tuesday, Rothman had 77.13% of the votes in upper Dauphin (8,523 votes), while Massey had 22.87% of the votes (2,527 votes).

Rothman likewise won by a wide margin in Perry County, taking 75.87% of the votes tallied by midnight Tuesday, taking 14,970 votes compared to Massey's 4,762 votes.

Provisional ballots were not counted by press deadline.

Rothman, 55, of Silver Spring Township, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and works as a legislator, real estate broker and appraiser. He won the May 17 primary against Michael Gossert, a member of the Cumberland Valley School Board.

Massey, 74, of East Pennsboro Township, retired from the U.S. Army and from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In the May 17 primary, Massey was the only candidate on his ballot.

State legislators take office in January.