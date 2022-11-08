Election 2022: Rothman inches ahead of Massey Tuesday night in 34th Senatorial District race

Republican candidate Greg Rothman pulled ahead of Democratic candidate Jim Massey in the race for the 34th Senatorial District seat Tuesday evening.

The district includes most of the Carlisle area and western Cumberland County, as well as upper Dauphin County and all of Perry County. The district was formed in the redistricting of Pennsylvania’s senatorial and legislative districts and did not have any incumbents.

The remainder of Cumberland County falls under Sen. Mike Regan’s 31st District.

According to unofficial state numbers as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Rothman received 52.55% of votes (27,060) while Massey received 47.47% (24,437 votes) across the district.

Of these, Rothman saw 20,632 election day votes and 6,428 mail-in votes while Massey carried 10,279 election day votes and 14,158 mail-in votes.

Rothman edged ahead in Cumberland County with 52.87% of the votes (26,514 votes) compared to 47.13% (23,634 votes) for Massey.

As of Tuesday evening Dauphin County had not counted their election day votes, but mail-in votes showed Massey in the lead with 803 to Rothman’s 546.

Neither election day votes nor mail-in results were counted from Perry County by Tuesday night.

Provisional ballots were not counted by press deadline.

Rothman, 55, of Silver Spring Township, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and works as a legislator, real estate broker and appraiser. He won the May 17 primary against Michael Gossert, a member of the Cumberland Valley School Board.

Massey, 74, of East Pennsboro Township, retired from the U.S. Army and from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In the May 17 primary, Massey was the only candidate on his ballot.

State legislators take office in January.