Election 2022: Republicans to take local House seats; Patty Kim takes newly redistricted seat

Democrats may have taken the early lead Tuesday night with a batch of mail-in ballots reported by the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections, but in-person voting has swung most local races in favor of Republicans, including two incumbents.

With in-person voting counted and a significant number of mail-in ballots counted in Cumberland County, many Republicans looked to take office in their mostly red districts.

Carlisle Borough may be a Democratic stronghold, but the 199th Legislative District also includes most of the red western Cumberland County. State Rep. Barbara Gleim was able to take a significant chunk of the in-person votes, compared to her challenger Alan Howe of Carlisle. As of midnight Tuesday, Gleim had 16,213 votes compared to Howe's 10,133 votes.

Gleim was able to overcome the mail-in ballot deficit fairly early in the night, but that wasn’t the case for another incumbent.

In the 88th Legislative District, which includes parts of the Mechanicsburg area, it wasn’t until about 10:30 p.m. that state Rep. Sheryl Delozier was able to retake the lead from Democratic challenger Sara Agerton. Even by then, the race was incredibly close. By the end of the night, Delozier had 16,555 votes and Agerton, a Mechanicsburg Borough councilwoman, had 13,654 votes, according to unofficial county results.

Republican incumbent Rep. Torren Ecker ran unopposed in the Tuesday election and will retake his seat in the 193rd Legislative District, which recently lost South Middleton Township in its redistricting, but includes Dickinson Township and the Shippensburg area.

With Rep. Greg Rothman running for state Senate, that opened up the 87th Legislative District to two newcomers, but it will likely be a Republican who again becomes the district representative. Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz by Tuesday evening was leading Democratic challenger Kristal Markle of Upper Allen Township with 18,850 votes compared to her 13,443 votes.

The only Legislative district in Cumberland County that will definitely be blue is the 103rd Legislative District, which includes Harrisburg City and brought over Democratic incumbent Patty Kim to run in a newly redistricted region. She was facing former Cumberland County Prothonotary David Buell, who lives in Camp Hill.

Despite Cumberland County being his home turf, Kim was able to edge him out with 8,957 votes compared to his 7,636 votes, helped along with 3,153 mail-in ballot votes in the county, whereas Buell only had 767 mail-in votes.

Kim was by far the winner in Dauphin County, picking up 4,980 votes compared to Buell's 757 votes.