Election 2022: Perry snags lead from Daniels in 10th Congressional District seat

Republican incumbent Scott Perry overtook Democratic candidate Shamaine Daniels' early lead and pulled ahead in the 10th Congressional District race.

Unofficial results as of Tuesday evening show Perry in the lead with 51.13% of votes (138,302 votes) over Daniels who held 48.87% of votes (132,171 votes).

Of these, Perry received 121,227 Election Day votes and 17,075 mail-in votes and Daniels won 80,008 Election Day votes and 52,088 mail-in votes.

The 10th Congressional District includes eastern Cumberland County (including Carlisle and Camp Hill), as well as northern York County and all of Dauphin County.

Unofficial results showed Perry claimed the majority of Cumberland County's votes at 54.79% (58,471 votes) compared to Daniels' 45.21% (48,254 votes) of the votes.

However, Daniels led in both Dauphin County and York County. She won 51.51% (58,348 votes) to Perry's 48.49% (54,935 votes) in Dauphin County and 50.67% (25,569 votes) to 49.33% (24,896 votes) for Perry in York County.

Provisional ballots were not counted by press deadline.

John Joyce’s race was uncontested and he will likely be re-elected to the 13th Congressional seat, which includes Cumberland County west of Carlisle, as well as a host of other counties, including Franklin, Adams, Blair, Bedford, Fulton and Huntingdon, and parts of Westmoreland, Somerset and Cambria counties.

Daniels, 44, of Harrisburg, is an attorney and a council member for the City of Harrisburg. She defeated Rick Coplen, a member of the Carlisle School Board, in the May primary election.

Perry, 60, has seen Democratic challengers every election year since 2018 when the state Supreme Court redistricted the congressional seats. In 2018 Democrat George Scott opposed Perry and in 2020 Auditor General Eugene DePasquale challenged him, but Perry reclaimed his seat both times.

The winner will take office in January.