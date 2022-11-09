Election 2022: Perry defeats Daniels in 10th Congressional District seat

Though provisional and military ballots are still yet to be counted in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, current votes indicate Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has defeated Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels in a tight race.

Unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show Perry with 51.14% of votes (138,422 votes) over Daniels who held 48.86% of votes (132,276 votes).

Of these, Perry received 121,347 Election Day votes and 17,075 mail-in votes, and Daniels received 80,188 Election Day votes and 52,088 mail-in votes.

The 10th Congressional District includes eastern Cumberland County (including Carlisle and Camp Hill), as well as northern York County and all of Dauphin County.

Unofficial results showed Perry claimed the majority of Cumberland County's votes at 54.78% (58,591 votes) compared to Daniels' 45.22% (48,359 votes).

However, Daniels had smaller margins of dominance in both Dauphin County and York County. She won 51.51% (58,348 votes) to Perry's 48.49% (54,935 votes) in Dauphin County, and 50.67% (25,569 votes) to 49.33% (24,896 votes) for Perry in York County.

Daniels, 44, of Harrisburg, is an attorney and a council member for the City of Harrisburg. She defeated Rick Coplen, a member of the Carlisle School Board, in the May primary election.

Perry, 60, has seen Democratic challengers every election year since 2018 when the state Supreme Court redistricted the congressional seats. In 2018 Democrat George Scott opposed Perry and in 2020 Auditor General Eugene DePasquale challenged him, but Perry reclaimed his seat both times.

John Joyce’s race was uncontested and he will likely be re-elected to the 13th Congressional seat, which includes Cumberland County west of Carlisle, as well as a host of other counties, including Franklin, Adams, Blair, Bedford, Fulton and Huntingdon, and parts of Westmoreland, Somerset and Cambria counties.