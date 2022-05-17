Election 2022: Pa. Secretary of State says primary election results to take time

Pennsylvania acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is again asking residents to be patient with election results given the number of mail-in and absentee ballots that are expected to be counted in Tuesday’s primary.

Chapman said the state’s current election laws do not allow counties to begin pre-canvassing mail-in and absentee ballots before 7 a.m. Election Day, so those counts may take some time Tuesday after polls close and in-person voting is counted.

“While we know voters and candidates will be eager to know the results election night, ensuring each vote is accurately and securely counted is our top priority,” Chapman said in a news release.

According to the Department of State, more than 805,000 Pennsylvania voters requested a mail-in ballot and more than 103,000 requested an absentee ballot ahead of the Tuesday primary.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections reported that 17,867 voters have requested ballots, with 13,979 already received by the county as of Monday morning. That number is along the same lines as the November municipal election this past fall, when 15,657 ballots were returned to the county.

Though that number is far from the 60,000 ballots the county faced during the 2020 presidential election, the mail-in ballots from the fall took the county about two days to count. The county had a final tally of mail-in ballots by the Thursday afternoon following the election, though provisional and military ballots had yet to be counted at that time.

Those who have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, and who have not yet returned the ballot, are urged to return those ballots in person to the county board of elections to make sure they are counted. Ballots must be received by the county board of elections by 8 p.m. election day.

Voters who choose to hand-deliver their ballot must do it themselves. The only exception to that rule is that designated agents may hand-deliver a ballot for those with disabilities.

For those voting in-person, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. This year’s primary features Republican and Democratic races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state representative and state senator, as well as committee members. Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time must show proper identification, but photo ID is not required for those who have already voted at their precinct.

For coverage of the primary, check the Sentinel’s website at Cumberlink.com. The Sentinel will have results from Cumberland County, as well as coverage of the local contested races. Depending on when the county — and surrounding counties — are able to count mail-in ballots, unofficial final results are likely to be available later in the week.

County results will also be available on the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections website at www.ccpa.net, and state election results will be available at electionreturns.pa.gov.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.