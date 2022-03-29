Election 2022: Local municipal, school board members among those seeking higher office this year

From Carlisle to Harrisburg, a number of elected officials from local municipal and school boards are among those looking to nab legislative, senatorial or congressional seats in this year's election.

The last day to file petitions for the May 17 primary was Sunday, and according to the Pennsylvania Department of State's candidate listing, there are a number of interested parties looking to take over newly formed seats or seats vacated by those seeking higher office.

The most hotly contested seat is the newly formed 103rd Legislative District. The district was formed by the new legislative district map approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and includes East Pennsboro Township, Camp Hill Borough, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg, as well as 13 wards of Harrisburg City.

This new seat does encompass the home of current state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Harrisburg, who will seek election to the seat. Two other Harrisburg residents — former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson, D, and Republican Jennie Jenkins-Dallas — will also be on their respective ballots for the seat.

Two Camp Hill residents round out the primary candidates, with Democrat Heather MacDonald seeking the office, as well as Republican David Buell, the former Cumberland County prothonotary who last year ran unsuccessfully to join the mostly Democratic Camp Hill School Board.

The 87th Legislative District has also drawn three candidates. This seat entails Monroe Township, Silver Spring Township, Upper Allen Township, Mount Holly Springs, precinct 2 of Lower Allen Township and six precincts of South Middleton Township.

Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz, R, is running for the legislative seat, as is fellow Republican Eric Clancy of Upper Allen Township. Democrat Kristal Markle of Upper Allen Township will be the only one on her ballot.

There is no incumbent on this ballot because the current sitting representative, Republican Greg Rothman, is seeking the open 34th Senatorial District seat. This newly formed district entails most of Cumberland County, save for the Mechanicsburg area and the West Shore, which belongs to the 31st Senatorial District. Sen. Mike Regan won re-election in 2020 and will not be on this year's ballot.

The 34th Senatorial District also includes Perry County and parts of northern Dauphin County, however, only Cumberland County residents are on the ballot for the seat. Running against Rothman in the Republican primary is Cumberland Valley School Board member Michael Gossert. Democrat James Massey Jr., of East Pennsboro, is the only candidate on his ballot.

Republican Congressman Scott Perry will again have to defend his 10th Congressional District seat, though he won't have a primary challenger in May. Carlisle School Board member Rick Coplen of Dickinson Township will face Harrisburg City Council member Shamaine Daniels in the primary before either one moves on to face Perry in the general election.

For two other local legislative seats, the general election is where the battle will take place.

In the 199th Legislative District in the Carlisle area, Republican State Rep. Barb Gleim will likely be defending her seat against Democrat Alan Howe, who has previously run campaigns for other higher offices, including Congress and even president in 2020.

State Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Lower Allen, will be looking to keep her 88th Legislative District seat against challenger and Mechanicsburg Borough Council member Sara Agerton.

State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-Adams County, is the only one who filed to run for the 193rd Legislative District. With the changes to the legislative district map, the 193rd lost South Middleton Township and instead now encompasses Dickinson Township, Cooke Township, Penn Township, Shippensburg Township and Shippensburg Borough, South Newton Township and Southampton Township, as well as northern Adams County.

