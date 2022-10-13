Election 2022: Local candidates and groups to rally, knock on doors this weekend in Cumberland County

Candidates vying for positions to represent areas of Cumberland County will be out in force this weekend, along with a number of groups hoping to connect with voters.

The Carlisle Square will be the center of two Democratic rallies. The 10th District Network group will combine with the scheduled Rally for Reproductive Rights to be on all four corners of the square from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. The rally will also feature costumed participants, including those dressed up like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Lady Liberty and Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

A few Democratic candidates have also announced their upcoming plans for the weekend, including James Massey, candidate for the 34th Senatorial District. Massey will have a bus tour Friday and Saturday through Cumberland and Perry counties, including stops in Carlisle, Newville, Camp Hill and Enola.

Sara Agerton, the Democratic candidate for the 88th Legislative District, announced her campaign will be canvassing in Mechanicsburg and Hampden Township on Saturday.

Democratic candidates representing parts of Cumberland and Dauphin counties, including Rep. Patty Kim for the 103rd Legislative District and Shamaine Daniels for the 10th Congressional District, will be at the Dauphin County Coordinated Candidate Canvass on Saturday at 214 Verbeke St., in Harrisburg. Daniels will be at the location at 10 a.m., and Kim will meet visitors at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Daniels announced she will also be knocking on doors Sunday and will be at Village Park in North Middleton at 11 a.m. and at Upper Allen Township's Friendship Park at 2 p.m.

These candidates' Republican opponents will be at the Camp Hill GOP Fall Gathering on Sunday afternoon. The event, which required an RSVP, will be held at Siebert Park in Camp Hill and features U.S. Rep Scott Perry (10th Congressional District), David Buell (103rd Legislative District), Rep. Greg Rothman (34th Senatorial District) and Rep. Sheryl Delozier (88th Legislative District).

The Cumberland County Republican Committee also announced a schedule of candidates knocking on doors, with Rep. Torren Ecker being in Shippensburg Saturday. Ecker is the only balloted candidate in his race of the 193rd Legislative District.

Rep. Barb Gleim, candidate for the 199th Legislative District, had knocked on doors in North Middleton last Saturday, and 87th Legislative candidate Thomas Kutz is scheduled to be in South Middleton next Saturday, and Buell will be in East Pennsboro Township on Nov. 5, according to the committee.