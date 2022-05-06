Election 2022: Lawmakers navigate Pa. primary with unfamiliar maps

It's been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up, and now a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that will greatly cull their numbers.

The state's legislative redistricting commission produced a map reflecting dramatic shifts in demographics and giving Democrats hope they can gain seats in a General Assembly that has been controlled by Republican majorities for nearly all of the past three decades.

For many incumbents, the changes are requiring them to introduce themselves — and sell themselves — to thousands of potential new constituents.

Going before voters in the May 17 primary election will be candidates for all 203 House and 25 of 50 Senate seats.

In the House, 32 members are not seeking reelection, including a handful running for Senate or other offices. Five Senate seats, all held by members of the Republican caucus, are open because of retirement.

More than 60 state representatives and four senators face no primary or general election opposition, so they effectively have already won another term, simply by qualifying for the ballot. In 24 House and two Senate districts, the incumbent faces only a primary challenge, so even if they lose their party will keep the seat.

All told, voters can expect a choice in the fall between a Republican and a Democrat in about half the House and in 19 Senate districts.

Local races

All but one of the local legislative races will be contested in November.

Assuming there are no write-in campaigns to put a Democratic challenger on the ballot for the 193rd Legislative District race, incumbent Rep. Torren Ecker will likely keep his seat this year.

Outside of Ecker, all incumbents will see at least a fall challenger in this year's election. The biggest change locally will be for Harrisburg incumbent Rep. Patty Kim, whose district moves mostly out of Dauphin County to encompass most of Harrisburg along with parts of the West Shore. That newly redrawn district has attracted the most candidates of any local legislative race, with Kim challenged in the primary by Camp Hill Democrat Heather MacDonald, and two Republicans — David Buell of Camp Hill and Jennie Jenkins-Dallas of Harrisburg — seeking their party's nomination. Former Mayor Linda Thompson had initially campaigned for the seat but dropped out of the race.

With incumbent Rep. Greg Rothman seeking a Senate seat, his House seat in the 87th district has also attracted newcomers. Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz and Upper Allen Township resident Eric Clancy seek the Republican nomination, while Upper Allen Democrat Kristal Markle is the only balloted candidate for her party.

With more subtle redistricting changes in two other districts — the 199th Legislative District in the Carlisle area received some South Middleton Township precincts and lost some western municipalities to the 193rd, and the 88th Legislative District lost some West Shore municipalities — both incumbents will see a challenger this fall. Assuming no write-in campaign unseats a balloted candidate, Rep. Barb Gleim will face Democrat Alan Howe in the 199th, and Rep. Sheryl Delozier will face Democratic Mechanicsburg Borough Councilwoman Sara Agerton for the 87th.

Primary challenges

GOP primary challengers have targeted some veteran incumbents, among them Speaker Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County and Appropriations chair Stan Saylor of York County. In both districts, no Democrat is running.

In his primary race, Cutler is defending how he has handled former President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020's presidential election, fetal tissue research funding and the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic — maybe surprising for a Republican chosen as leader after years of being a reliable conservative vote in Harrisburg.

Cutler said that voters' current mood in his rural district seems driven by the pandemic, and that he has tried to direct that displeasure toward the state's Democratic governor and Democratic majority Supreme Court.

"The concern from the electorate is very real in terms of frustration with government," Cutler said. "I just think we need to focus more appropriately on the true causes."

Three pairs of House incumbents are fighting it out after being drawn into districts together.

In Perry County, Rep. Perry Stambaugh faces a GOP primary against his neighbor to the north, Rep. Johnathan Hershey. And southwest of Allentown, the battle between Reps. Ryan Mackenzie and Gary Day has raised eyebrows among fellow Republicans.

Mackenzie, who has served in the Republican caucus with Day for a decade, put up a website attacking Day as "greedy," "gutless" and insufficiently conservative on guns and taxes.

Philadelphia Democratic Reps. Isabella Fitzgerald and Chris Rabb are running against each other, along with a third Democrat. A Republican is also on the ballot.

In an Allegheny County district, newly sworn-in state Rep. Martell Covington has four Democratic opponents, his reward for winning a special election last month after Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey left the Legislature.

"It's been a unique challenge for me personally with trying to assume office and still campaign," Covington said this week, the morning after participating in two candidate forums. "It's definitely been a balancing act. But it's been exciting."

Seats flipping

Redistricting's effects are showing up in the Harrisburg suburbs, where two Republican-held House seats will definitely flip to Democrats later this month. GOP Reps. Sue Helm and Andrew Lewis both decided not to seek reelection after redrawn boundaries made their districts overwhelmingly Democratic. Republicans did not field primary candidates in either race.

Four state representatives are hedging their bets, seeking reelection while pursuing higher office: Democratic Reps. Summer Lee for Congress in Pittsburgh, Austin Davis for lieutenant governor and Malcolm Kenyatta for U.S. Senate; and Republican Rep. Russ Diamond for lieutenant governor. Two other lieutenant governor hopefuls, Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, R-Allegheny, and Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia, are relinquishing their legislative seats.

In the state Senate, unopposed in both the primary or general elections are Democrats Christine Tartaglione of Philadelphia and Wayne Fontana of Allegheny, and Republicans Pat Stefano of Fayette and Camera Bartolotta in Washington.

There are five Senate districts without an incumbent. Republican Sens. Tommy Tomlinson of Bucks, Bob Mensch of Montgomery, Jake Corman of Centre and Mario Scavello of Monroe all opted against running again, as did the chamber's lone independent, Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne, who has caucused with Republicans.

Corman, the Senate's highest-ranking leader and a candidate for governor, saw his district get moved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission to the West Shore suburbs of Harrisburg, where population is growing. Yudichak opted not to run again after being drawn into a district with Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne, and his seat was moved to the Lehigh Valley.

The Sentinel contributed to this report.

