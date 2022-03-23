Election 2022: Key dates for Cumberland County voters

A look at the key election dates Cumberland County voters should know heading into this May's primary:
- Monday, March 28: Last day for petitions to be submitted by candidates hoping to make it on to the primary ballot - 500 for state Senate and 300 for the House
- Monday, May 2: Last day to register before the primary
- Saturday, May 7: The Sentinel plans to run its election guide
- Tuesday, May 10: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot
- Tuesday, May 17: Voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. Postmarks will not be accepted.
A link to Cumberland County polling places: https://www.ccpa.net/1894/Polling-Places