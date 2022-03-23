 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Election 2022: Key dates for Cumberland County voters

  • 0
Vote here sign
Sentinel file

A look at the key election dates Cumberland County voters should know heading into this May's primary:

  • Monday, March 28: Last day for petitions to be submitted by candidates hoping to make it on to the primary ballot - 500 for state Senate and 300 for the House
  • Monday, May 2: Last day to register before the primary
  • Saturday, May 7: The Sentinel plans to run its election guide
  • Tuesday, May 10: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot
  • Tuesday, May 17: Voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. Postmarks will not be accepted.

A link to Cumberland County polling places: https://www.ccpa.net/1894/Polling-Places

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer issues recall of blood pressure medication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News