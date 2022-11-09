Election 2022: High turnout in rural, conservative residential areas helps Republicans keep power in Cumberland County

The Democratic candidates may have prevailed in the Senate and governor races, but high turnout in rural and red districts in Cumberland County helped keep many Republicans and incumbents in office.

With provisional ballots yet to be counted and military ballots not due until Nov. 15, the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections reported that there was 62.69% turnout in Tuesday's election. That's slightly higher than the 61.17% turnout in 2018 — the last time a governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative were on the ballot. Mail-in ballots, save for absentee ballots, however, were not offered at that time.

Tuesday's voter turnout is still less than the county's 76.22% turnout during the 2020 presidential election.

Though 62.69% was the average across the county, a breakdown of precinct information shows that the highest turnout tended to be in rural districts and high-density residential areas that mostly vote Republican.

According to the county's precinct report as of Wednesday morning, the highest turnout was 79.76% in one of Lower Allen Township's precincts. Lower Allen, along with Upper Allen Township, South Middleton Township and Silver Spring Township all saw higher than average turnouts in nearly all of their precincts.

Residents in more rural municipalities in the county were also more likely to head to the polls, with higher than average turnouts reported in Cooke, Hopewell, Lower and Upper Frankford, Lower and Upper Mifflin, Dickinson, Monroe, Penn and South Newton townships.

Unlike their conservative counterparts, more Democratic strongholds and nearly all of the boroughs in the county saw lower-than-average turnouts.

One precinct in Carlisle had the lowest turnout in the county, with only 26.9% of voters in that precinct showing up to vote or mailing in a ballot. The rest of the borough's precincts were also lower than average, with only one precinct getting to the 70% turnout mark.

Shippensburg Township had the second lowest turnout rate at 29%. The bulk of the Shippensburg area did not see very high voter turnout, though that area was also one of the few where a local representative ran unopposed.

Despite a fairly tight race in the 88th Legislative District, Mechanicsburg Borough only saw two precincts get above the average turnout, while the West Shore — save for New Cumberland — didn't see much turnout among most of its residents.

Local winners

Democratic candidate and Attorney General Josh Shapiro received the most votes for governor in Cumberland County, the second time a Democrat won the county in a governor race after Tom Wolf beat Scott Wagner in 2018.

Nearly all other voter results for seats in the county remained red.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry won another term in office, defeating Democratic opponent Shamaine Daniels. Similar to the last two elections after the 10th Congressional District was redistricted to include Cumberland, Dauphin and upper York counties, the race was relatively close, with Daniels taking a majority of Dauphin County votes. However, Perry defeated her in both Cumberland and York counties.

State Rep. Greg Rothman will be a state senator next year after he was elected Tuesday to the 34th Senatorial District, a newly created district that had no incumbent living in its geographic region. Rothman defeated Democratic candidate Jim Massey in a somewhat tight race in Cumberland County, but won by a wide margin in Perry County and upper Dauphin, which the Senate seat also covers.

Local Republican incumbents in the state House also retook their seats, though with a bit more of a challenge from their Democratic opponents.

In the 199th Legislative District in the Carlisle area, Rep. Barb Gleim defeated Democrat Alan Howe by about 6,000 votes, according to the latest tally from the county, which does not include provisional or military ballots.

It was a closer race in the 88th Legislative District, but Rep. Sheryl Delozier defeated Mechanicsburg Borough Councilwoman Sara Agerton with a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes, according to the unofficial county results.

Rep. Torren Ecker ran unopposed for the 193rd Legislative District, and he and Republican U.S. Rep. John Joyce in the 13th Congressional District will retake their seats next year.

Rep. Patty Kim is another incumbent who will return to the state House, and she is the only Democratic candidate to win a local race among Cumberland County voters. She edged out former Cumberland County Prothonotary David Buell in the Cumberland County race, and won the Harrisburg votes by a wide margin in the 103rd Legislative District.

The 87th Legislative District was the only House race without an incumbent — with Rothman leaving to throw his hat in the ring for a state Senate seat — but a Republican will remain that district's representative.

Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz was elected in that district, defeating Democratic challenger Kristal Markle with a little more than 5,000 more votes.