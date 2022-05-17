Election 2022: Doug Mastriano wins GOP primary in governor race; Fetterman wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

HARRISBURG — Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party’s nomination for an open Senate seat, despite being forced off the campaign trail by a stroke. The 52-year-old cast an emergency absentee ballot from the hospital and later tweeted that he’d successfully undergone surgery to install a pacemaker and was “on track for a full recovery.”

One of the biggest questions of the night is who will compete against Fetterman in the fall. Trump’s preferred candidate, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives and faces what looks like a far tougher race. Some are suspicious of the ideological leanings of the celebrity heart surgeon who gained fame as a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. Oz has spent much of the campaign battling former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

That’s allowed commentator Kathy Barnette to emerge in the final days of the primary as a conservative alternative to both Oz and McCormick. Should she win the primary and general election, Barnette would be the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

The GOP primary race for the Senate seat was too close to call as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

While much of the attention during the opening phase of the primary season has focused on Trump’s grip on the GOP, the contests also serve as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s leadership of the Democratic Party. In the president’s native state of Pennsylvania, Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate in the mold of Biden, was handily beaten by Fetterman.

Lamb said Tuesday he had detected “frustration” among Democratic primary voters, a feeling he said he shared as the party has struggled to accomplish much of its policy agenda. But he argued that moderates helped Democrats retake control of the House in 2018 and that the party should “double down” on that approach this year.

“What I’ve been trying to do throughout this campaign is talk about the fact that no matter how difficult it is, we actually know as a party what it takes to be successful,” Lamb told a Pittsburgh radio station.

Fetterman, known for his 6-foot-8 stature and tattoos, and for championing causes such as universal health care, has appealed to many Democrats with an outsider image.

Robert Sweeney, 59, also from Hamburg, said he voted for Fetterman because “he seemed like a decent guy and knows what he’s doing.”

Governor race

Doug Mastriano won the GOP primary nomination for the governor’s race Tuesday evening.

Mastriano, who currently represents some of the Shippensburg area in the 33rd Senatorial District — which has been redistricted to fall under the 34th Senatorial District — faced heavy competition on the GOP ballot and criticism from his party regarding his ability to beat Democratic candidate and Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the fall.

Mastriano, however, handily beat the competition among Cumberland County voters, taking nearly double the number of votes compared to the next highest challenger, Lou Barletta, a former congressman for the area and who attracted most of the endorsements from GOP members and fellow candidates right before the Tuesday primary.

Mastriano — who secured a late endorsement from Donald Trump and has trumpeted the former president’s lies about nonexistent, widespread fraud costing him the 2020 election — will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, who was unopposed in his primary.

Mastriano’s victory extends Trump’s winning streak in major Republican primaries around the country. But it also raises immediate questions about whether Mastriano, who was outside the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 when a mob overran it in a deadly insurrection, can attract enough moderate swing voters to prevail in November’s general election.

Election Day issues

An error by a company that prints ballots for several Pennsylvania counties made thousands of mail-in ballots unreadable Tuesday as voters were deciding hotly contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate.

Officials in Lancaster County, the state’s sixth most populous, said the problem involved at least 21,000 mailed ballots, only a third of which were scanning properly. The glitch will force election workers to redo ballots that can’t be read by the machine, a laborious process expected to take several days. Officials in the GOP-controlled county pledged that all the ballots will be counted eventually.

The Department of State also reported that in Berks County, at least two dozen polling places were affected by long lines as a result of problems with its new electronic pollbooks. The issue at those polling places required voting to be extended to 9 p.m.

In Cumberland County, a power outage in Carlisle affected 1,800 customers, with 1,400 still without power after the polls closed. According to Cumberland County, the outage did not disturb voting. County spokeswoman Samantha Krepps said the Bureau of Elections, located on Ritner Highway, was not in the outage area, which was along South Hanover Street. One polling place was in that outage area, but Krepps said the church on South Bedford Street had generators that kept the electricity running. The electronic voting machines are also battery powered, so voting was not affected, she said.

In Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County, higher-than-expected turnout led some polling places to run low on ballots.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said she could not confirm reports that some voters had been turned away, but said all polling locations that needed extra ballots had received them.

County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, a Democrat who also serves as an election commissioner, said the ballot shortages were affecting both Republican and Democratic primary voters.

The Sentinel contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0