Election 2022: Daniels takes lead over incumbent Perry in race for 10th Congressional District seat

Democratic candidate Shamaine Daniels took the early lead Tuesday evening over Republican incumbent Scott Perry in the 10th Congressional District race.

Unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday show Daniels had 59.93% of the votes (69,401 votes) compared to Perry’s 40.07% (46,405 votes).

Of these, Daniels received 20,450 election day votes and 48,951 mail-in votes. Perry received 30,542 election day votes and 15,863 mail-in votes.

The 10th Congressional District includes eastern Cumberland County (including Carlisle and Camp Hill), as well as northern York County and all of Dauphin County.

As of Tuesday evening, unofficial results show Daniels received 52.19% (30,107 votes) of votes from Cumberland County compared to 47.81% (27,583 votes) for Perry.

In Dauphin County, Daniels also pulled ahead with 65.90% of votes (28,681) to Perry’s 34.10% (14,843 votes).

Election Day votes were not yet counted for York County, however Daniels also had the lead with 10,613 mail-in votes to 3,979 for Perry.

Provisional ballots were not counted by press deadline.

John Joyce’s race was uncontested and he will likely be re-elected to the 13th Congressional seat, which includes Cumberland County west of Carlisle, as well as a host of other counties, including Franklin, Adams, Blair, Bedford, Fulton and Huntingdon, and parts of Westmoreland, Somerset and Cambria counties.

Daniels, 44, of Harrisburg, is an attorney and a council member for the City of Harrisburg. She defeated Rick Coplen, a member of the Carlisle School Board, in the May primary election.

Perry, 60, has seen Democratic challengers every election year since 2018 when the state Supreme Court redistricted the congressional seats. In 2018 Democrat George Scott opposed Perry and in 2020 Auditor General Eugene DePasquale challenged him, but Perry reclaimed his seat both times.

The winner will take office in January.