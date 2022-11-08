Election 2022: Cumberland County updated results for the Nov. 8 election

With 0 of 118 precincts reporting, and 25,477 mail-in ballots counted, here is a look at the unofficial Cumberland County voting results in the Nov. 8 election for contested races:
U.S. Senate
John Fetterman (D); 18,824 mail-in votes
Mehmet Oz (R); 5,993 mail-in votes
Erik Gerhardt (L); 329 mail-in votes
Richard Weiss (G); 181 mail-in votes
Daniel Wassmer (K); 150 mail-in votes
Governor
Joshua Shapiro (D); 20,379 mail-in votes
Doug Mastriano (R); 4,769 mail-in votes
Matthew Hackenburg (L); 199 mail-in votes
Christina Digiulio (G); 139 mail-in votes
Joseph Soloski (K); 99 mail-in votes
Congress
10th Congressional District
Shamaine Daniels (D); 17,834 mail-in votes
Scott Perry (R); 6,415 mail-in votes
State Senate
James Massey (D); 12,975 mail-in votes
Greg Rothman (R); 2,203 mail-in votes
State House
87th Legislative District
Kristal Markle (D); 5,199 mail-in votes
Thomas Kutz (R); 2,203 mail-in votes
88th Legislative District
Sara Agerton (D); 4,760 mail-in votes
Sheryl Delozier (R); 2,133 mail-in votes
103rd Legislative District
Patty Kim (D); 3,077 mail-in votes
David Buell (R); 751 mail-in votes
199th Legislative District
Alan Howe (D); 3,755 mail-in votes
Barbara Gleim (R); 1,870 mail-in votes
Election 2022 Photos: Voters head to the polls in Cumberland County Tuesday
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.