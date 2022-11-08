 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election 2022: Cumberland County updated results for the Nov. 8 election

Midterms 6.JPG

Voters enter Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle to vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Live vote counts sometimes go up or down on election night. But elections officials, research firms and media outlets have safeguards in place that ensure minor errors get fixed quickly.

With 0 of 118 precincts reporting, and 25,477 mail-in ballots counted, here is a look at the unofficial Cumberland County voting results in the Nov. 8 election for contested races:

U.S. Senate

John Fetterman (D); 18,824 mail-in votes

Mehmet Oz (R); 5,993 mail-in votes

Erik Gerhardt (L); 329 mail-in votes

Richard Weiss (G); 181 mail-in votes

Daniel Wassmer (K); 150 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

Governor

Joshua Shapiro (D); 20,379 mail-in votes

Doug Mastriano (R); 4,769 mail-in votes

Matthew Hackenburg (L); 199 mail-in votes

Christina Digiulio (G); 139 mail-in votes

Joseph Soloski (K); 99 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

Congress

10th Congressional District

Shamaine Daniels (D); 17,834 mail-in votes

Scott Perry (R); 6,415 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

State Senate

34th Senatorial District

James Massey (D); 12,975 mail-in votes

Greg Rothman (R); 2,203 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

State House

87th Legislative District

Kristal Markle (D); 5,199 mail-in votes

Thomas Kutz (R); 2,203 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

88th Legislative District

Sara Agerton (D); 4,760 mail-in votes

Sheryl Delozier (R); 2,133 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

103rd Legislative District

Patty Kim (D); 3,077 mail-in votes

David Buell (R); 751 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

199th Legislative District

Alan Howe (D); 3,755 mail-in votes

Barbara Gleim (R); 1,870 mail-in votes

Write-in; 0

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

