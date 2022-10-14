Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: Two races uncontested in November

Most of the legislative and congressional races in November will feature at least two candidates on the ballot, but two area seats are uncontested, with only incumbent Republicans running for office.

Republican State Rep. Torren Ecker is currently the representative of the 193rd Legislative District, and he will again face no competition, having won his uncontested primary in May.

Ecker’s district will look different in 2022, mainly losing South Middleton Township to two other districts. The new district will encompass Dickinson Township, Cooke Township, Penn Township, South Newton Township, Shippensburg Township, Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township, as well as parts of Adams County, where Ecker lives.