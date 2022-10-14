Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 88th Legislative District

Similar to many of the local races on the Nov. 8 ballot, the race for the 88th Legislative District seat features a Democrat challenging a Republican incumbent.

Rep. Sheryl Delozier is looking to retain her seat after an uncontested primary and fend off challenger Sara Agerton, a member of the Mechanicsburg Borough Council.

The 88th Legislative District includes Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg Borough, New Cumberland Borough, Shiremanstown Borough and all but the second precinct of Lower Allen Township.

Here is a look at the two candidates:

Sara Agerton

Party: Democratic Party

Age: 42

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: Master’s of social work from Temple University; bachelor’s in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Social worker and a Mechanicsburg Borough council member

Endorsements: Vote Pro Choice, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, SEIU, American Federation of Teachers, Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals (PASNAP)

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?

“As a social worker, I’ve spent my career helping others. I have seen the full potential of what government can do to improve people’s lives, and where it falls short.

I know that banning abortion in Pennsylvania has nothing to do with improving the lives of people in our community – the reason why I’m running for office. And I know that reproductive health care is a personal matter that should be between a woman and her doctors, not her legislators.

When I’m elected, my number one priority will be protecting reproductive rights. We’ll stop SB106 dead in its tracks – a bill that was passed by the Republican legislature last year that could pave the way to banning abortion in our state. I’d support legislation that would codify the protections afforded by Roe v. Wade, as well legislation that would protect the licenses of reproductive health providers, the safety of those who seek abortion services and doctors who provide abortion services.

I would also support legislation to cut off state funding for crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) – anti-choice organizations that masquerade as legitimate health providers to women seeking abortions that receive upwards of $7 million a year in our state budget.”

Sheryl Delozier

Party: Republican

Age: 55

Residence: Lower Allen Township

Education: Master’s in business administration from Penn State University; bachelor’s in political science from University of Delaware

Occupation: Legislator

Endorsements: The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors, Farmers Allied for Responsive More Effective Representation, National Federation of Independent Business

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?