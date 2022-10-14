Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 87th Legislative District

With incumbent Rep. Greg Rothman seeking a position in the state Senate, his 87th Legislative District seat is open for two new challengers.

Republican and Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz defeated his primary challenger, Eric Clancy, to arrive on the Nov. 8 ballot, and he will face Democrat Kristal Markle, whose May primary was uncontested.

They are each hoping to represent the 87th Legislative District, which includes Silver Spring Township, Upper Allen Township, Mount Holly Springs, Monroe Township, most of South Middleton Township and one precinct of Lower Allen Township.

Here is a look at the two candidates:

Thomas Kutz

Party: Republican

Age: 27

Residence: Lower Allen Township

Education: Juris Doctor from Widener Law Commonwealth; bachelor’s from Grove City College

Occupation: Policy director at Senate of PA

Endorsements: PA Chamber, National Federation of Independent Business PA, PA Realtors PAC

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?

“Pennsylvania residents are feeling the effects of poor economic policies and record inflation as the cost of gas, groceries and living has skyrocketed in the last two years. I’ll work to put Pennsylvania back on track by addressing inflation, supporting tax cuts for small businesses and investing in workforce development to make Pennsylvania more competitive and help relieve the economic struggles hardworking Pennsylvanians face every day.”

Kristal Markle

Party: Democratic

Age: 43

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Master’s in Strategic Leadership from Messiah University

Occupation: Small business owner and leadership consultant

Endorsements: AFSCME, PSEA, Represent PA, Progressive Turnout Project, SMART Union

What is the first issue you want to address if you are elected or re-elected to office?

“My priority is to ensure that every individual in Cumberland County can fully participate in the American dream. I will listen to all constituents, regardless of party affiliation, while fighting to pass legislation to: