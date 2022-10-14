Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 87th Legislative District

With incumbent Rep. Greg Rothman seeking a position in the state Senate, his 87th Legislative District seat is open for two new challengers.
Republican and Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz defeated his primary challenger, Eric Clancy, to arrive on the Nov. 8 ballot, and he will face Democrat Kristal Markle, whose May primary was uncontested.
They are each hoping to represent the 87th Legislative District, which includes Silver Spring Township, Upper Allen Township, Mount Holly Springs, Monroe Township, most of South Middleton Township and one precinct of Lower Allen Township.
Here is a look at the two candidates:
Thomas Kutz
Party: Republican
Age: 27
People are also reading…
Residence: Lower Allen Township
Education: Juris Doctor from Widener Law Commonwealth; bachelor’s from Grove City College
Occupation: Policy director at Senate of PA
Website: thomaskutz.com
Endorsements: PA Chamber, National Federation of Independent Business PA, PA Realtors PAC
What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?
“Pennsylvania residents are feeling the effects of poor economic policies and record inflation as the cost of gas, groceries and living has skyrocketed in the last two years. I’ll work to put Pennsylvania back on track by addressing inflation, supporting tax cuts for small businesses and investing in workforce development to make Pennsylvania more competitive and help relieve the economic struggles hardworking Pennsylvanians face every day.”
Kristal Markle
Party: Democratic
Age: 43
Residence: Upper Allen Township
Education: Master’s in Strategic Leadership from Messiah University
Occupation: Small business owner and leadership consultant
Website: www.KristalForPA.com
Endorsements: AFSCME, PSEA, Represent PA, Progressive Turnout Project, SMART Union
What is the first issue you want to address if you are elected or re-elected to office?
“My priority is to ensure that every individual in Cumberland County can fully participate in the American dream. I will listen to all constituents, regardless of party affiliation, while fighting to pass legislation to:
- Protect the constitutional, civil and human rights of all citizens of Cumberland County.
- Safeguard workers’ rights to fair wages, comprehensive health care and reasonable work hours.
- Defend our public schools by securing proper funding and improve educational opportunities for all Pennsylvanians, including those who do not want or need a college degree.
- Allocate the billions of dollars of federal funding PA has received through the American Relief Plan Act to help individuals and small businesses. This money would help citizens and small businesses struggling with inflationary pressures.
- Reduce taxes on families, farms and small businesses.
- Make sure Pennsylvania products (like steel, semiconductors and agricultural goods) are used in all publicly funded projects.
- Ensure a safe and enriching environment for ourselves and our children. I will be a champion for our teachers, police officers and first responders.”
In this Series
Election 2022 Preview: Breaking down key races in Cumberland County
-
Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 103rd Legislative District
-
Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 88th Legislative District
-
Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 10th Congressional District
- 8 updates