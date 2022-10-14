Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 34th Senatorial District

In the new redistricting of Pennsylvania Senatorial and Legislative districts, one new Senate district was formed in Cumberland County that was not home to any incumbents in office.

The 34th Senatorial District includes the Carlisle area and western Cumberland County, as well as upper Dauphin County and all of Perry County. The rest of Cumberland County is included in Sen. Mike Regan’s district.

With the seat open, the primary attracted current Republican state Rep. Greg Rothman, who defeated his primary challenger, Cumberland Valley School Board member Michael Gossert.

Democrat James Massey was the only candidate on his ballot, and they will face each other on Nov. 8. Here is a closer look at both candidates:

James Massey

Party: Democrat

Age: 74

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: Master’s in business from Shippensburg University; bachelor’s from the University of Georgia; military coursework

Occupation: retired U.S. Army; retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Education

Endorsements: AFL-CIO, Pa. Teachers Association

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?

“My first mission upon reaching the Senate will be to institute infrastructure improvements. We have over 750 bridges that are unsafe and in need of repair. The Commonwealth has hundreds of miles of road that need to be widened each way by two or more lanes. The money is there and taxes keep being collected for it but nothing has been done. Even the I-83 Eisenhower project has started but only one lane added. It should be a minimum of two more each way. The Commonwealth has totally lacked any sense in developing road networks. My first project will also include other parts of infrastructure: sewer replacements, water line replacement, broadband and other rural transportation and medical services. Any of the above projects will be an improvement to help bring Pennsylvania into the 21st century.”

Greg Rothman

Party: Republican

Age: 55

Residence: Silver Spring Township

Education: Master’s in real estate from Johns Hopkins University; bachelor’s in political science from University of Massachusetts; class of 1985 from Cumberland Valley High School

Occupation: Legislator, real estate broker and appraiser

Endorsements: PA Farm Bureau, Fraternal Order of Police, National Federation of Independent Businesses, PA Chamber, PA Troopers Association

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?

“During my time in the House of Representatives, I have been a leader in regulatory reform and making Pennsylvania welcoming to job-creators and making government friendly to all those who want to work.

After the COVID pandemic and current economic recession and devastating inflation, it is time to get our economy back on track by lowering tax rates and attracting young workers back to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.