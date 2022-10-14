Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 199th Legislative District

The Carlisle area will see a contested race this year for the 199th Legislative District seat.
Democrat Alan Howe is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Barb Gleim. The 199th Legislative District includes Carlisle, North Middleton Township, Middlesex Township, West Pennsboro Township, Newville, Newburg, Hopewell Township, Lower and Upper Frankford townships, Lower and Upper Mifflin townships, North Newton Township and precincts 3, 4 and 5 of South Middleton Township.
Here is a closer look at the two candidates:
Barb Gleim
Party: Republican
Age: 58
Residence: Middlesex Township
Occupation: Incumbent in House of Representatives
What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?
“The first thing I would like to do upon re-election is to meet with my local borough and township officials to hear about and advance much needed issues such as grants for local first responders, farming and environmental legislation, low-cost housing and building projects, just to name a few, for the upcoming year. These entities in the 199th offer great suggestions for reducing harmful government regulations, which we need to either roll back or eliminate altogether, especially during inflationary times, and we must partner in representation. The fewer regulations, the fewer taxes and fines placed on citizens.
My longer term priority will be to reduce the financial burden on families and taxpayers during these tough economic times by fighting inflationary spending and opposing tax increases.”
Alan Howe
Party: Democrat
Age: 60
Residence: Carlisle
Education: Bachelor’s in Middle East Displacement from George Mason University
Occupation: US Air Force senior master sergeant, retired
Website: Alan4PA.com
Endorsements: Planned Parenthood, AFL-CIO
What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?
“The first issue I will address in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is the security of our democracy.
Republicans long have worked to make voting harder. However, they, including my opponent, have gone much too far in the past two years, attacking our democracy in 2020 and 2021, and trying to steal the election for the loser, Donald Trump. They lied repeatedly about ‘election fraud’ without any basis in fact. They tried repeatedly to throw out the votes of Pennsylvanians. For example, when the Texas Attorney General filed suit to toss out the results here, Barb Gleim joined a brief supporting the Texas AG against us, the Pennsylvania voters. They went even further, creating a slate of Republican ‘fake electors’ to defraud the federal government — a federal crime. These acts are destructive to our democracy and deplorable in the extreme. Without a secure democracy, our nation and our Commonwealth are lost.
I spent 24 years in the US Air Force, defending the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. You can count on me to defend our democracy for you in Harrisburg, ensuring that everyone gets unfettered access to the ballot box and that every vote counts.”
