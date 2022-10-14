Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 10th Congressional District

After defeating Carlisle school board member Rick Coplen in the May primary, Democrat Shamaine Daniels will take on longtime Republican incumbent Rep. Scott Perry on Nov. 8.
Perry often saw uncontested races for his seat for years, but when the state Supreme Court in 2018 redistricted the congressional seats, there has been a Democratic challenger every election year since. Democrat George Scott opposed Perry in 2018, and former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale challenged Perry in 2020. Perry has managed to reclaim his seat each time.
The 10th Congressional District includes eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle and Camp Hill, as well as northern York County and all of Dauphin County.
Perry’s campaign did not respond to requests for inclusion in The Sentinel’s Election Preview. Here is a look at his Democratic challenger this year:
People are also reading…
Shamaine Daniels
Party: Democrat
Age: 44
Residence: Harrisburg
Education: Juris Doctor and master’s in Women’s Studies from the University of Cincinnati; bachelor’s in Political Science and Sociology from West Chester University of Pennsylvania
Occupation: Attorney and council member for the City of Harrisburg
Website: DanielsforCongress.org
Endorsements: Senator Casey, PA AFL-CIO, National Organization for Women, Latino Victory, NARAL
What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?
“Our district is currently represented by someone who took an oath of office to protect the U.S. Constitution, but when election results didn’t go his way, he violated his oath by attempting a coup. It is imperative that we restore integrity to this office and a commitment to our electoral process and democratic principles. Without that, all other issues will go unaddressed.”
In this Series
Election 2022 Preview: Breaking down key races in Cumberland County
-
Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 103rd Legislative District
-
Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 88th Legislative District
-
Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 10th Congressional District
- 8 updates