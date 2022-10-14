Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 10th Congressional District

After defeating Carlisle school board member Rick Coplen in the May primary, Democrat Shamaine Daniels will take on longtime Republican incumbent Rep. Scott Perry on Nov. 8.

Perry often saw uncontested races for his seat for years, but when the state Supreme Court in 2018 redistricted the congressional seats, there has been a Democratic challenger every election year since. Democrat George Scott opposed Perry in 2018, and former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale challenged Perry in 2020. Perry has managed to reclaim his seat each time.

The 10th Congressional District includes eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle and Camp Hill, as well as northern York County and all of Dauphin County.

Perry’s campaign did not respond to requests for inclusion in The Sentinel’s Election Preview. Here is a look at his Democratic challenger this year:

Shamaine Daniels

Party: Democrat

Age: 44

Residence: Harrisburg

Education: Juris Doctor and master’s in Women’s Studies from the University of Cincinnati; bachelor’s in Political Science and Sociology from West Chester University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Attorney and council member for the City of Harrisburg

Endorsements: Senator Casey, PA AFL-CIO, National Organization for Women, Latino Victory, NARAL

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?