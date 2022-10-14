Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 103rd Legislative District

New redistricting has paired the West Shore area with Harrisburg for the 103rd Legislative District.
The district includes Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, East Pennsboro Township and most of the City of Harrisburg.
While other area races involve a Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger, it’s a Republican challenger who is vying to unseat a Harrisburg Democrat.
Rep. Patty Kim will try her hand at the newly redistricted seat, and she faces former Cumberland County Prothonotary David Buell on Nov. 8.
Here is a look at the two candidates:
David Buell
Party: Republican
Age: 57
Residence: Camp Hill
Education: Harvard Kennedy School of Government, collaborative government, executive education
Occupation: Business development manager for Four Arrows Financial Group in Mechanicsburg
Website: DBforPA.com
Endorsements: Fraternal Order of Police, Capital City Lodge 12; Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack; Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith; Cumberland County Republican Committee
What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?
“As a longtime resident, dedicated community volunteer, financial services professional and former local elected official, I have the proven experience and qualifications to make our West Shore and East Shore communities better places to live, work, raise a family and operate a business.
Advocating for the rights of parents in curriculum and school choice will be one of my first priorities. I will also help continue the work that has been started in streamlining our state budget. Dealing with the wide range of services needed in this newly drawn district will be complex. My personal knowledge of both East and West Shores and my professional experience makes me uniquely qualified to succeed in serving the 103rd House District.”
Patty Kim
Party: Democrat
Age: 49
Residence: Harrisburg
Education: Bachelor's degree from Boston College
Occupation: State Representative
Website: www.PattyKim.com
Endorsements: PA AFL-CIO, Humane PA, Planned Parenthood, PA Realtors PAC, Sierra Club
What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?
"I am working on a package of bipartisan sponsored bills to help alleviate the teacher shortage crisis. The bills aim to support teachers with more resources, remove barriers and incentivize college students to the field. If re-elected, I hope to introduce the package of bills in January."
