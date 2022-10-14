Election 2022 Cumberland County Preview: 103rd Legislative District

New redistricting has paired the West Shore area with Harrisburg for the 103rd Legislative District.

The district includes Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, East Pennsboro Township and most of the City of Harrisburg.

While other area races involve a Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger, it’s a Republican challenger who is vying to unseat a Harrisburg Democrat.

Rep. Patty Kim will try her hand at the newly redistricted seat, and she faces former Cumberland County Prothonotary David Buell on Nov. 8.

Here is a look at the two candidates:

David Buell

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Harvard Kennedy School of Government, collaborative government, executive education

Occupation: Business development manager for Four Arrows Financial Group in Mechanicsburg

Endorsements: Fraternal Order of Police, Capital City Lodge 12; Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack; Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith; Cumberland County Republican Committee

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?

“As a longtime resident, dedicated community volunteer, financial services professional and former local elected official, I have the proven experience and qualifications to make our West Shore and East Shore communities better places to live, work, raise a family and operate a business.

Advocating for the rights of parents in curriculum and school choice will be one of my first priorities. I will also help continue the work that has been started in streamlining our state budget. Dealing with the wide range of services needed in this newly drawn district will be complex. My personal knowledge of both East and West Shores and my professional experience makes me uniquely qualified to succeed in serving the 103rd House District.”

Patty Kim

Party: Democrat

Age: 49

Residence: Harrisburg

Education: Bachelor's degree from Boston College

Occupation: State Representative

Endorsements: PA AFL-CIO, Humane PA, Planned Parenthood, PA Realtors PAC, Sierra Club

What is the first issue you want to address if you’re elected or re-elected to office?