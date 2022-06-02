Election 2022: Cumberland County completes recount in U.S. Senate race GOP primary

Cumberland County reported Thursday morning that it has completed the recount for the GOP primary's US Senate seat race.

The county said its election officials counted 61,371 ballots from the May 17 primary, including precinct results as well as mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots. The county said it took 10 hours to complete the count.

In the recount, Dave McCormick had the highest number of votes in Cumberland County, with 9,940 overall, just edging out Mehmet Oz with 9,751 votes. Kathy Barnette was a close third with 8,685 votes.

Of precinct voting on May 17, Oz had received the most in-person votes with 8,955, compared to McCormick's 8,921, but McCormick received 1,009 mail-in votes compared to Oz's 784 votes.

The GOP candidate in the Senate race to receive the most mail-in votes was Carla Sands, who received 1,284 votes. She had 6,377 votes overall in the race.

Earlier this week, U.S. Supreme Court Judge Samuel Alito ordered a pause to a lower court ruling that would have allowed the counting of mail-in ballots that lacked a handwritten date - something that McCormick believes could earn him the nomination since he generally received more mail-in ballots than Oz.

In Cumberland County, that issue of undated mail-in ballots doesn't affect the GOP Senate race. According to the county, there were 16 undated ballots overall, and of that only one was Republican. The county said that Republican ballot was a "naked" ballot - or one that was returned without a secrecy envelope - and it cannot be counted under the election code, regardless of Alito's order.

For a complete summary of the recount, visit the county's website at www.ccpa.net.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

