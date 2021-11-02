Election 2021: What to know for Tuesday's election in Cumberland County

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the municipal election Tuesday in Cumberland County.

In this year’s election, residents will get to vote on municipal races, school board races, county row offices, and judges for the county Court of Common Pleas, Commonwealth Court, Superior Court and Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

For a look at the candidates of this year’s contested races, be sure to check out Cumberlink.com before you vote.

In the last two years, COVID-19 has affected where some polling places have been located, and in Tuesday’s election, three locations have been moved out of senior communities. Those changes are the Carlisle 4-1 precinct polling place moving from One West Penn to Carlisle Alliance Church at 237 E. North St.; Lower Allen 6 precinct moving from Bethany Village to Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill; and the Upper Allen 7 precinct moving from Messiah Village to the Upper Allen municipal building at 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg.

The only permanent change in polling place is in the Camp Hill 5 precinct, which was moved to the Camp Hill School District administrative building on South 24th Street.

The bureau of elections says residents should have been notified via mail about the move in polling place.

For a list of current polling places, check out the bureau’s website at www.ccpa.net.

For those who have requested and received a mail-in ballot, but have not yet turned the ballot in, those ballots can be dropped off at the county bureau of elections office at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201 in Carlisle. Voters will only be allowed to drop off their own ballot at the county office. Ballots must be dropped off and received by county staff by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If dropping off the mail-in ballot is not possible, voters can go to their precinct polling place, hand in the mail-in ballot and vote via a provisional ballot. The county office will then tally provisional ballots and make sure residents haven’t voted twice.

For questions or to report violations on Tuesday, call the county bureau of elections at 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6385, or locally at 717-240-6385. Voting concerns can also be voiced by calling the Pennsylvania Department of State at 1-877-868-3772.

The Sentinel will have coverage of the night’s election online at Cumberlink.com, with unofficial results posted that night. Due to an early print deadline and with mail-in ballots to be counted through Tuesday night and on Wednesday or later, there will be limited coverage in Wednesday’s paper and more election results in Thursday’s print edition.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

