Election 2021: Republicans unseat Democrat incumbents in Shippensburg

Shippensburg may be one of the few municipalities in Cumberland County that skews Democratic in its elections, but Republicans were able to unseat the Democratic incumbents, with in-person and mail-in ballots counted Thursday.

For the only contested Shippensburg School Board race in District A, Republican challenger Stephanie Eberly had 1,507 votes, compared to incumbent Michael Lyman's 796 votes. Lyman did received more mail-in ballots (267 to Eberly's 137) but it wasn't enough to help him retake the seat.

The same situation could be seen for the Middle Ward seat on the Shippensburg Borough Council.

Democratic incumbent John Alosi received 96 votes compared to Republican challenger Michael Fague's 122 votes. Mail-in counts were low for this seat, with Alosi getting 34 mail-ins compared to Fague's 15 mail-ins.

Republican incumbent Talon Landreth, however, held on to his seat in the Southampton Township supervisor race. Landreth received 873 votes compared to Forbes' 229 votes in Tuesday in-person voting, and his mail-in votes were relatively close to Eberly's, unlike other areas of the county. He received 92 mail-in votes, compared to her 159 mail-ins.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0