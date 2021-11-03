Election 2021: Republicans take significant leads in CV school board races

Even though mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in the municipalities covered by the Cumberland Valley School Board, the Republican candidates have taken significant leads with the in-person voting Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday evening, each of the contested CV board races are leaning toward the Republican candidates.

There were two Hampden Township seats open, and incumbents Michael Gossert and Bud Shaffner took substantial leads with 3,430 and 3,766 votes, respectively. Democrat Melanie Little received 1,929 in-person votes Tuesday.

For the single open Middlesex and Monroe township seat, Republican Greg Rausch received 1,696 votes compared to Democrat Susan Drummer's 449 votes.

For the Silver Spring Township seat, Republican incumbent Brian Drapp received 1,594 in-person votes compared to Democrat Evelyn Sosu's 811 votes. There was a strong write-in campaign from Lauren Ishaq, but there were only 788 in-person write-ins, still short of Drapp's tally.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0