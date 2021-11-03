Election 2021: Republicans take lead in New Cumberland races

Republicans are edging out Democratic candidates in the New Cumberland Borough races, though mail-in ballots could lead to some upsets.

Based on just unofficial Tuesday in-person tallies from Cumberland County, Republicans were leading in both the mayoral race and borough council race in New Cumberland.

Incumbent Mayor Doug Morrow had 910 votes compared to Democrat Joan Erney's 637 votes.

The two Republicans running for borough council — former mayor DJ Landis and Robert Kline — received the most votes Tuesday (947 and 956, respectively), while Gennifer Richie (who received both party nominations in the primary) received 788 votes, Democrat Fred Miles received 776 votes, Democrat Robert Hasemeier received 610 votes and Democrat Linda Ries received 588 votes.

There were 38 write-in votes also for the borough council race — with four open seats — and mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in New Cumberland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0