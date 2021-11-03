Election 2021: Republicans take four seats on Mount Holly borough council

Mail-in ballots weren't enough for a lone Democratic candidate to nab one of the four open seats on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council.
Democrat Brian Robertson receive 52 mail-in votes, but that was only a little more than the mail-in votes that Republicans received. With the Republican candidates outpacing him in the in-person voting Tuesday, it's likely the four Republicans will take the council seats in January.
The four Republican candidates are Sherry Boyles (who received 218 votes), Cynthia Goshorn (who received 205 votes), Cathy Neff (who received 199 votes) and Deborah Halpin-Brophy (who received 186 votes). Robertson only received 129 votes total.