Election 2021: Republicans take East Pennsboro seats despite mail-in push for Democrats

With mail-in ballots counted in East Pennsboro Township, Republicans are likely to take open seats on the East Pennsboro Township Board of Commissioners and school board.

In the school board race, there were four seats open, though all four Republican candidates are likely to fill those seats.

Cindi Ward received 2,521 votes, David Crozier received 2,438 votes, Peter Patitsas received 2,413 votes and Sharon Pallotta received 2,410 votes.

Though the Republicans only received mail-in ballot totals in the 300s, compared to the 800 and more mail-in votes for the Democrats, the in-person voting Tuesday helped them retain their leads.

Of the Democrats, Kristin Mitchem Hoover received the most votes with 1,970, while Patti Gilbert received 1,960 votes, Deborah Reeves received 1,843 votes and Linda Armstrong received 1,837 votes.

For the three open seats on the township board of commissioners, Republicans likewise outpaced their Democratic challengers.

Incumbents Kristy Magaro and Raymond "Skip" Magaro received the most votes with 2,716 and 2,416, respectively, while Republican Ed Diehl received 2,006 votes total.

With 841 write-in votes still yet to be counted - in addition to the absentee, military and provisional ballots - it's possible one of the Democrats could still nab that last seat. Incumbent Charles Gelb received 1,863 votes, while Democrats Christine Titih received 1,629 votes and Michael Alsher received 1,572 votes.

