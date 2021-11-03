Election 2021: Republicans take CV school board seats

With mail-in ballots counted, Republicans are expected to keep their early in-person voting leads in the races for Cumberland Valley School Board seats.

In the race for two Hampden Township seats, Democrat Melanie Little got a late push from 1,587 mail-in ballots to nearly double her total of votes to 3,516, but that wasn’t enough to unseat the two Republican incumbents: Michael Gossert who received 4,794 votes and Bud Shaffner who received 4,356 votes.

Republican Greg Rausch was also able to hold on to the Middlesex and Monroe seat race despite getting half the number of ballots as Democratic challenger Susan Drummer. Drummer received 503 mail-in ballots to raise her total to 952, but Rausch still received a total of 1,944 votes, even after a boost of only 248 mail-in votes.

Republican incumbent Brian Drapp will likely retake his seat. Drapp received 2,058 votes compared to Democrat Evelyn Sosu’s 1,691 votes. There was a strong write-in campaign from Lauren Ishaq, but there were only 798 in-person write-ins, still short of Drapp’s tally.

