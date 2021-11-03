Election 2021: Republicans take comfortable leads in South Middleton School Board race

Mail-in ballots are not yet counted in South Middleton Township, but Republicans have a comfortable lead in the contested school board race.

With four seats open and no incumbents seeking re-election, the race was wide open for challengers on both sides of the aisle.

Based on unofficial results from the county, in-person voting Tuesday went to the Republican candidates, with Rodney Wagner receiving 2,482 votes, Shannon Snyder receiving 2,405 votes and Eric Berry receiving 2,337 votes. Frederick Withum III cross-filed in the race and received both party nominations in the primary, but he only received 1,174 votes, edging out Democrat Robin Scherer with 1,610 votes. Democrat Tanya Morret received 877 votes.

The third and fourth open spots may be up for grabs depending on how wide of a gap there is in Democratic and Republican mail-in votes, which the county will count in the coming days.

Though it was not contested on the ballot, there was a 2-year seat also open on the school board, with Republican Brad Group looking to stay on the board. He had just been appointed to fill a vacancy, and sought to fill the rest of that term. There was a write-in campaign from resident Joseph Salisbury, but only 811 write-ins were received Tuesday in-person, short of Group's 2,060 votes.

