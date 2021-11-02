Election 2021: Republicans take Big Spring School Board seats

With all precincts reporting Tuesday night — though with mail-in ballots yet to be counted — Republican candidates are likely to claim the Big Spring School Board seats.

Two seats were contested this year, with one located in Cooke and Penn townships and the other in Upper Mifflin Township.

Republican John Wardle received 304 in-person votes Tuesday compared to Democratic challenger Terri Myers' 94 votes for the Cooke and Penn Township seat. There were 172 write-in votes Tuesday, though that won't be enough to overtake Wardle.

For the Upper Mifflin seat, Republican Alexis Blasco-Hurley had a smaller cushion with 193 in-person votes compared to Democrat Ursus Fedin's 29 votes.

