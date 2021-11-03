 Skip to main content
Election 2021: Republicans may unseat Democrat incumbents in Shippensburg

Shippensburg may be one of the few municipalities in Cumberland County that skews Democratic in its elections, but in-person voting Tuesday has Republicans taking the lead over the Democratic incumbents.

For the only contested Shippensburg School Board race in District A, Republican challenger Stephanie Eberly has 1,370 votes, compared to incumbent Michael Lyman's 529 votes.

For the Middle Ward seat on the Shippensburg Borough Council, Democratic incumbent John Alosi received 62 votes compared to Republican challenger Michael Fague's 107 votes.

Like many other locations in the county, however, mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in Shippensburg races, and they'll be skewing Democratic, which could mean a last push by incumbents to retake their seats.

Mail-in ballots likely won't help Democrat Carolyn Forbes in the Southampton Township supervisor race. Incumbent Republican Talon Landreth received 873 votes compared to Forbes' 229 votes in Tuesday in-person voting, based on unofficial results from the county.

Stephanie Eberly

Eberly
