 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Election 2021: Republicans likely to take four seats on Mount Holly borough council

  • 0

Four Republicans are likely to take the four open seats on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council, though mail-in ballots could allow for the single Democratic candidate to unseat the competition.

In Tuesday's in-person voting, Sherry Boyles received 180 votes, Cynthia Goshorn received 175 votes, Cathy Neff received 164 votes, and Deborah Halpin-Brophy received 160 votes. 

Those may be high enough to fend off Democrat Brian Robertson who received 77 votes. No mail-in ballots have yet been counted in Mount Holly.

Brian Robertson

Robertson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News