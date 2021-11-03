Election 2021: Republicans likely to take four seats on Mount Holly borough council

Four Republicans are likely to take the four open seats on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council, though mail-in ballots could allow for the single Democratic candidate to unseat the competition.
In Tuesday's in-person voting, Sherry Boyles received 180 votes, Cynthia Goshorn received 175 votes, Cathy Neff received 164 votes, and Deborah Halpin-Brophy received 160 votes.
Those may be high enough to fend off Democrat Brian Robertson who received 77 votes. No mail-in ballots have yet been counted in Mount Holly.