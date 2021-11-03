Election 2021: Republicans lead in Mechanicsburg races

With mail-in ballots yet to be counted, Republicans took a significant lead in the Mechanicsburg area races Tuesday evening.

Judging by just the unofficial tallies from Tuesday in-person voting, Republican incumbent Joshua Rhodes is likely to keep his school board seat after getting 1,595 votes compared to Democratic challenger Jessica Henning's 692 votes. Rhodes was the only Mechanicsburg school board member to have his seat challenged on the ballot Tuesday.

A group of Democratic Mechanicsburg residents attempted to unseat some of the Republican majority on the borough council, but Republicans mostly took the lead for the for open seats.

Bob Buhrig received 1,014 in-person votes, while Joseph Bucher received 1,000 votes and Ron O'Neil received 949 votes.

Considering mail-in ballots have not yet been counted in Mechanicsburg Tuesday evening, it's possible the fourth seat could be up for grabs by a Democratic candidate.

Republican candidate Dustin Stoner received 883 votes, while Democrats Laura Martin had 637 votes, Jenna Raniowski received 627 votes and Paulette Mathews received 592 votes. Considering mail-in ballots tend to skew Democratic, the margin may be small enough for a Democrat to emerge victorious for a seat.

