Election 2021: Republicans lead East Pennsboro races

Republicans took significant leads over Democrats in the school board and township commissioner races in East Pennsboro Tuesday, though mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in the municipality.

In the school board race, there were four seats open, though all four Republican candidates are likely to fill those seats.

Cindi Ward received 2,144 votes, Peter Patitsas received 2,098 votes, Sharon Pallotta received 2,090 votes, and David Crozier received 2,057 votes, which is significantly higher than the 1,102 votes for Kristin Mitchem Hoover, 1,066 votes for Patti Gilbert, 1,004 votes for Deborah Reeves and 993 votes for Linda Armstrong.

For the three open seats on the township board of commissioners, Republicans likewise took the bulk of the in-person voting Tuesday. Based on unofficial election results, Republicans Kristy Magaro received 2,263 votes, Raymond "Skip" Magaro received 2,058 votes and Ed Diehl received 1,708 votes. The Democrats received 1,012 votes for Charley Gelb, 845 votes for Christine Titih and 810 votes for Michael Alsher.

There were also 794 write-in votes, though that wasn't initially enough to overtake any of the Republican tallies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0