Election 2021: Republican incumbents retake Upper Allen seats

Even before mail-in ballots were counted Thursday, it was clear that two Republican incumbents would retake their seats on the Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners.

Incumbents Ginnie Anderson and Richard Castranio took in nearly double the in-person votes of their Democratic challenger, even if they only received about half the number of mail-in votes.

Anderson received 2,917 votes overall (including 654 mail-ins), while Castranio received 2,846 votes, of which 511 were mail-ins. Democrat Karen Overly Smith received 1,085 mail-ins - nearly the number of in-person votes she received (1,118) - but she ended the election with only 2,203 votes.

Karen Overly Smith

Overly Smith
