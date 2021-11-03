Election 2021: Republican incumbents likely to retake Upper Allen seats

Even with mail-in ballots yet to be counted in Upper Allen Township, two Republican incumbents are likely to keep their seats on the township board of commissioners based on Tuesday in-person voting.
Based on just the unofficial results from the county, incumbents Ginnie Anderson and Richard Castranio took in nearly double the votes of their Democratic challenger.
Anderson received 2,263 votes, while Castranio received 2,335 votes. Democrat Karen Overly Smith received 1,118 votes in the Tuesday election.