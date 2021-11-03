 Skip to main content
Election 2021: Republican edges out Democrat in two Hopewell races

The same two candidates were up for election in two seats on the Hopewell Township Board of Supervisors — with one being a 6-year full-term seat and another being a 2-year term seat.

In both races, Republican John Cover narrowly edged out Democrat David Elliott based just on in-person voting, though it's possible some mail-in votes could help Elliott get one of those seats.

Cover received 304 votes for the 6-year seat compared to Elliott's 270 votes, while in the 2-year seat race, Cover received 296 votes to Elliott's 273 votes.

John Cover

Cover
