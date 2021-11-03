Election 2021: Republican challenger may unseat Democratic incumbent in West Shore race

Based on just in-person voting Tuesday, a Republican challenger may unseat one of the Democratic incumbents who looked to retain their seats on the West Shore School Board.

Christopher Kambic received 2,166 votes Tuesday, based on the county's unofficial tally. It was the most votes of any candidate in the race for two Region 1 seats. Democrat Abigail Tierney received 1,737 votes while Deborah Schwager received 1,433 votes.

Kambic's lead may be enough to offset the mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted, with most of them expected to be from Democratic voters.

