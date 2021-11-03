Election 2021: Mail-in ballots make Hopewell races tight

Though in-person voting Tuesday made the Republican look as though he would edge out his opponent, mail-in ballots have now reversed the situation.

As of Wednesday evening with write-in, absentee, provisional and military ballots yet to be counted, Democrat David Elliott has the lead for both the 6-year and 2-year seats. Both he and Republican John Cover were candidates for each of those seats, and it's possible, whatever the outcome of the election, the other will be appointed to fill the vacancy on the board of supervisors.

For the 6-year seat, Elliott had 335 votes after a push of 65 mail-in votes, pushing him over Cover's 323 votes. Cover only received 19 mail-in votes in that race.

For the 2-year seat, Elliott has 338 votes compared to Cover's 316 votes. Mail-in votes were about the same, though there were six write-in votes for the 2-year seat compared to two write-ins for the 6-year seat.

