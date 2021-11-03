Election 2021: Mail-in ballots make for tight Mechanicsburg Borough Council race

Though Republicans mostly held Democratic challengers at bay in the Mechanicsburg Borough Council and school board races, mail-in ballot counts may have helped one Democrat surge ahead for the last open council seat.

Three Republicans received the majority of the votes in the borough council race, which has four open seats. Joseph Bucher received 1,280 votes, Bob Buhrig received 1,180 votes and Ron O'Neil received 1,061 votes. Their mail-in ballot totals were lower than their Democratic counterparts, but they retained their leads from in-person voting Tuesday.

Initially, Republican Dustin Stoner had also been in the top four with 883 in-person votes, seemingly well ahead of the next candidate, Democrat Laura Martin with 637 in-person votes.

However, Martin received the most mail-in ballots of any candidate with 359 votes, which pushes her total to 996 votes, compared to Stoner's 991 votes.

There are still 31 write-ins to be counted, as well as absentee, provisional and military ballots, so the fourth seat is still up in the air.

Democrat Jenna Raniowski is close to the two other candidates with 973 votes, and Democrat Paulette Matthews secured 938 in-person and mail-in votes.

For the Mechanicsburg school board, however, mail-in ballots may not be enough for the Democratic challenger to unseat the Republican incumbent. Mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in Upper Allen Township, which falls into Region 2 of the school board, but Jessica Henning, as of Wednesday, trails Joshua Rhodes with 709 votes compared to his 1,603 votes. Of the Mechanicsburg mail-in ballots counted in that region, she received 17 compared to Rhodes' 8 mail-in votes.

