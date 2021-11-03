Election 2021: Mail-in ballots help some Democratic candidates in New Cumberland

Mail-in ballot counts in New Cumberland made the mayoral and borough council races far tighter, and even helped push one Democratic candidate into the top position.

Democrat Fred Miles was among six candidates seeking four open seats on the borough council, but had initially come in fourth in vote totals from just in-person voting. With mail-in ballots added, however, Miles had the highest mail-in votes with 324 and he now has the most votes of any borough council candidate at 1,100.

Despite the change in positions of who had the most votes, the candidates who took the lead Tuesday are still the ones likely to get the borough council seats.

Republican and former major DJ Landis had 1,084 total votes, Republican Robert Kline had 1,080 votes and Gennifer Richie, who received both parties' nominations in the primary, received 1,063 votes total.

That leaves Linda Ries with 897 votes and Robert Hasemeier with 884 votes. With only 42 write-in votes yet to be counted, it's unlikely the results for the council race will change.

For New Cumberland mayor, Democrat Joan Erney received double the mail-in ballots of incumbent Republican Doug Morrow, but it wasn't enough to unseat him. Erney received 323 mail-in ballots for a total of 960 votes, but that's still shy of Morrow's 1,023 total votes (he received only 113 mail-in votes).

