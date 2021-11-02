Election 2021: Incumbents retake county row offices

With mail-in ballots counted in Cumberland County, the Republican incumbent row officers seem to have secured their seats.

The Democratic challengers outpaced the Republicans in mail-in ballot totals, receiving nearly double what the Republicans received, but the incumbents also got a sizable early lead with in-person votes cast Tuesday.

As of Thursday afternoon and some votes yet to be counted - write-ins, provisional and military - Republicans Tammy Shearer and Lisa Grayson had considerable leads over their challengers.

For the Recorder of Deeds seat, Shearer has 34,139 votes compared to Democrat David Fish's 22,022 votes. Fish received 10,252 mail-in votes compared to Shearer's 5,055 mail-ins.

For the Register of Wills row office, Grayson had 34,129 total votes, compared to Democrat Jeffrey Filler's 21,995 votes. In terms of mail-in ballots, Filler received 10,219 mail-ins, while Grayson saw only 5,100 mail-in votes.

