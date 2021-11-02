Election 2021: Incumbents likely to retake county row offices

Despite the bulk of the mail-in ballots likely coming from Democratic voters, two Republican incumbent row officers are likely to retake their seats.

Recorder of Deeds Tammy Shearer and Register of Wills Lisa Grayson were the only row officers in the county to have a contested race this year, but both very handily defeated their opponents in in-person voting Tuesday.

Shearer received 29,084 in-person votes Tuesday compared to challenger David Fish's 11,750 votes, while Grayson received 29,029 in-person votes compared to Democrat Jeffrey Filler's 11,776 votes.

Cumberland County had counted 1,885 mail-in ballots, as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, which is just a fraction of the more than 19,000 that was requested. The county will continue to count those over the next day or more. As of Tuesday night, though, the Democrats were outpacing Republicans in mail-in ballot votes, but not by enough in the county row office elections to overtake them.

Fish added another 1,307 mail-in votes to his tally — his 13,057 votes still shy of Shearer's 29,606 votes — while Filler had 1,316 new votes to add to a 13,092 Tuesday night total, also short of Grayson's considerable lead of 29,544 votes.

