Election 2021: In-person voting results in Cumberland County

Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s municipal election for contested seats on Cumberland County ballots, with 18,144 in-person ballots counted:
Justice of Supreme Court
- Maria McLaughlin (D): 5,332
- Kevin Brobson (R): 12,430
- Write-in: 8
Justice of Superior Court
- Timika Lane (D): 4,978
- Megan Sullivan (R): 12,615
- Write-in: 7
Justice of Commonwealth Court (vote 2)
- Lori Dumas (D): 5,153
- David Lee Spurgeon (D): 4,967
- Stacy Marie Wallace (R): 12,283
- Drew Crompton (R): 12,312
- Write-in: 6
Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds
- David Fish (D): 4,907
- Tammy Shearer (R): 12,689
- Write-in: 7
Cumberland County Register of Wills
- Jeffrey Filler (D): 4,897
- Lisa Grayson (R): 12,698
- Write-in: 2
Big Spring School Board
Cooke & Penn Township seat
- Terri Myers (D): 89
- John Wardle (R): 303
- Write-in: 172
Upper Mifflin Township seat
- Ursus Fedin (D):
- Alexis Blasco-Hurley (R):
- Write-in:
Camp Hill School Board (vote 4)
- Karen Mallah (D): 185
- Josceylon Buchs (D): 182
- Melanie Gurgiolo (D/R): 199
- Gregory Lamay (D/R): 199
- David LaTorre (R): 167
- Pete Regan (R): 159
- Write-in: 103
Carlisle Area School Board (vote 4)
- Rick Coplen (D/R): 1,832
- Sue Bower (D/R): 1,689
- Joanna Birchett (D): 1,399
- Jerry Stirkey (D): 1,647
- David Miller (R): 2,259
- Anne Lauritzen (R): 2,273
- Write-in: 98
Cumberland Valley School Board
Hampden Township seat (vote 2)
- Melanie Little (D): 620
- Michael Gossert (D/R): 1,038
- Bud Shaffner (R): 1,119
- Write-in: 53
Middlesex & Monroe seat
- Susan Drummer (D): 122
- Greg Rausch (R): 406
- Write-in: 6
Silver Spring Township seat
- Evelyn Sosu (D): 541
- Brian Drapp (R): 1,091
- Write-in: 461
East Pennsboro School Board (vote 4)
- Patti Gilbert (D): 513
- Kristin Mitchem Hoover (D): 557
- Deborah Reeves (D): 490
- Linda Armstrong (D): 465
- David Crozier (R): 1,097
- Cindi Ward (R): 1,143
- Peter Patitsas (R): 1,132
- Sharon Pallotta (R): 1,138
- Write-in: 24
Mechanicsburg School Board, Region 2
- Jessica Henning (D): 104
- Joshua Rhodes (R): 286
- Write-in: 4
Shippensburg School Board, District A
- Michael Lyman (D): 55
- Stephanie Eberly (R): 210
- Write-in: 1
South Middleton School Board (vote 4)
- Frederick Withum III (D/R): 814
- Tanya Morret (D): 622
- Robin Scherer (D): 1,166
- Shannon Snyder (R): 1,693
- Rodney Wagner (R): 1,762
- Eric Berry (R): 1,649
- Write-in: 184
West Shore School Board, Region 1 (vote 2)
- Abigail Tierney (D/R): 46
- Deborah Schwager (D): 34
- Christopher Kambic (R): 67
- Write-in: 0
Camp Hill Borough Council (vote 4)
- Merceds Evans (D): 198
- Jennifer Hoover (D): 206
- Emily Smith (D): 179
- Michele Forbes (D): 190
- David Still (R): 151
- Pat Basom (R): 155
- David Buell (R): 159
- Write-in: 13
East Pennsboro Township commissioner (vote 3)
- Christine Titih (D): 394
- Charles Gelb (D): 490
- Michael Alsher (D): 380
- Kristy Magaro (R): 1,235
- Raymond Skip Magaro (R): 1,103
- Ed Diehl (R): 908
- Write-in: 438
Hampden Township commissioner (vote 3)
- Jennifer Mangan (D): 560
- Ryan Argot (D): 585
- David Fish (D): 532
- Nate Silcox (R): 1,163
- John Gaspic Jr. (R): 1,136
- Sherri Chippo (R): 1,142
- Write-in: 7
Hopewell Township supervisor
6-year seat
- David Elliott (D):
- John Cover (R):
- Write-in:
2-year seat
- David Elliott (D):
- John Cover (R):
- Write-in:
Lower Allen Township commissioner (vote 2)
- Joseph Swartz (D):
- John Freidhoff (D):
- Josh Nagy (R):
- Dean Villone (R):
- Write-in:
Lower Frankford Township supervisor
- Ed Franco (D): 155
- James Heishman (R): 218
- Write-in: 0
Mechanicsburg Borough Council (vote 4)
- Laura Martin (D): 262
- Jenna Raniowski (D): 255
- Paulette Matthews (D): 251
- Joseph Richard Bucher (D/R): 405
- Bob Buhrig (R): 434
- Ron O'Neil (R): 409
- Dustin Stoner (R): 359
- Write-in: 11
Mount Holly Springs Borough Council (vote 4)
- Brian Robertson (D): 77
- Cathy Neff (R): 164
- Cynthia Goshorn (R): 175
- Sherry Boyles (R): 180
- Deborah Halpin-Brophy (R): 160
- Write-in: 2
New Cumberland Borough Mayor
- Joan Erney (D):
- Doug Morrow (R):
- Write-in:
New Cumberland Borough Council (vote 4)
- Gennifer Richie (D/R):
- Linda Ries (D):
- Fred Miles (D):
- Robert Hasemeier (D):
- DJ Landis (R):
- Robert Kline (R):
- Write-in:
Newburg Borough Council (vote 2)
- Monica Logan (D):
- Francis Ray Moore II (R):
- Barry Starliper (R):
- Write-in:
Shippensburg Borough Council, Middle Ward
- John Alosi (D): 62
- Michael Fague (R): 107
- Write-in: 0
Southampton Township supervisor
- Carolyn Forbes (D): 36
- Talon Landreth (R): 222
- Write-in: 3
Upper Allen Township commissioner (vote 2)
- Karen Overly Smith (D): 398
- Ginnie Anderson (R): 799
- Richard Castranio (R): 842
- Write-in: 8
Wormleysburg Borough Council (vote 4)
- Patricia McAtee (D):
- Joe Deklinski (R):
- Warren Stumpf (R):
- Thomas Martini (R):
- Stephen Hawbecker (R):
- Write-in: