 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Election 2021: In-person voting results in Cumberland County

  • 0
Voters 3

Voters across Cumberland County head out to cast their ballots on Tuesday morning.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s municipal election for contested seats on Cumberland County ballots, with 18,144 in-person ballots counted:

Justice of Supreme Court

  • Maria McLaughlin (D): 5,332
  • Kevin Brobson (R): 12,430
  • Write-in: 8

Justice of Superior Court

  • Timika Lane (D): 4,978
  • Megan Sullivan (R): 12,615
  • Write-in: 7

Justice of Commonwealth Court (vote 2)

  • Lori Dumas (D): 5,153
  • David Lee Spurgeon (D): 4,967
  • Stacy Marie Wallace (R): 12,283
  • Drew Crompton (R): 12,312
  • Write-in: 6

Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds

  • David Fish (D): 4,907
  • Tammy Shearer (R): 12,689
  • Write-in: 7

Cumberland County Register of Wills

  • Jeffrey Filler (D): 4,897
  • Lisa Grayson (R): 12,698
  • Write-in: 2

Big Spring School Board

Cooke & Penn Township seat

People are also reading…

  • Terri Myers (D): 89
  • John Wardle (R): 303
  • Write-in: 172

Upper Mifflin Township seat

  • Ursus Fedin (D): 
  • Alexis Blasco-Hurley (R): 
  • Write-in: 

Camp Hill School Board (vote 4)

  • Karen Mallah (D): 185
  • Josceylon Buchs (D): 182
  • Melanie Gurgiolo (D/R): 199
  • Gregory Lamay (D/R): 199
  • David LaTorre (R): 167
  • Pete Regan (R): 159
  • Write-in:  103

Carlisle Area School Board (vote 4)

  • Rick Coplen (D/R): 1,832
  • Sue Bower (D/R): 1,689
  • Joanna Birchett (D): 1,399
  • Jerry Stirkey (D): 1,647
  • David Miller (R): 2,259
  • Anne Lauritzen (R): 2,273
  • Write-in: 98

Cumberland Valley School Board

Hampden Township seat (vote 2)

  • Melanie Little (D): 620
  • Michael Gossert (D/R): 1,038
  • Bud Shaffner (R): 1,119
  • Write-in: 53

Middlesex & Monroe seat

  • Susan Drummer (D): 122
  • Greg Rausch (R): 406
  • Write-in: 6

Silver Spring Township seat

  • Evelyn Sosu (D): 541
  • Brian Drapp (R): 1,091
  • Write-in: 461

East Pennsboro School Board (vote 4)

  • Patti Gilbert (D): 513
  • Kristin Mitchem Hoover (D): 557
  • Deborah Reeves (D): 490
  • Linda Armstrong (D): 465
  • David Crozier (R): 1,097
  • Cindi Ward (R): 1,143
  • Peter Patitsas (R): 1,132
  • Sharon Pallotta (R): 1,138
  • Write-in: 24

Mechanicsburg School Board, Region 2

  • Jessica Henning (D): 104
  • Joshua Rhodes (R): 286
  • Write-in: 4

Shippensburg School Board, District A

  • Michael Lyman (D): 55
  • Stephanie Eberly (R): 210
  • Write-in: 1

South Middleton School Board (vote 4)

  • Frederick Withum III (D/R): 814
  • Tanya Morret (D): 622
  • Robin Scherer (D): 1,166
  • Shannon Snyder (R): 1,693
  • Rodney Wagner (R): 1,762
  • Eric Berry (R): 1,649
  • Write-in: 184

West Shore School Board, Region 1 (vote 2)

  • Abigail Tierney (D/R): 46
  • Deborah Schwager (D): 34
  • Christopher Kambic (R): 67
  • Write-in: 0

Camp Hill Borough Council (vote 4)

  • Merceds Evans (D): 198
  • Jennifer Hoover (D): 206
  • Emily Smith (D): 179
  • Michele Forbes (D): 190
  • David Still (R): 151
  • Pat Basom (R): 155
  • David Buell (R): 159
  • Write-in: 13

East Pennsboro Township commissioner (vote 3)

  • Christine Titih (D): 394
  • Charles Gelb (D): 490
  • Michael Alsher (D): 380
  • Kristy Magaro (R): 1,235
  • Raymond Skip Magaro (R): 1,103
  • Ed Diehl (R): 908
  • Write-in: 438

Hampden Township commissioner (vote 3)

  • Jennifer Mangan (D): 560
  • Ryan Argot (D): 585
  • David Fish (D): 532
  • Nate Silcox (R): 1,163
  • John Gaspic Jr. (R): 1,136
  • Sherri Chippo (R): 1,142
  • Write-in: 7

Hopewell Township supervisor

6-year seat

  • David Elliott (D): 
  • John Cover (R):
  • Write-in: 

2-year seat

  • David Elliott (D):
  • John Cover (R): 
  • Write-in: 

Lower Allen Township commissioner (vote 2)

  • Joseph Swartz (D): 
  • John Freidhoff (D): 
  • Josh Nagy (R): 
  • Dean Villone (R): 
  • Write-in: 

Lower Frankford Township supervisor

  • Ed Franco (D): 155
  • James Heishman (R): 218
  • Write-in: 0

Mechanicsburg Borough Council (vote 4)

  • Laura Martin (D): 262
  • Jenna Raniowski (D): 255
  • Paulette Matthews (D): 251
  • Joseph Richard Bucher (D/R): 405
  • Bob Buhrig (R): 434
  • Ron O'Neil (R): 409
  • Dustin Stoner (R): 359
  • Write-in: 11

Mount Holly Springs Borough Council (vote 4)

  • Brian Robertson (D): 77
  • Cathy Neff (R): 164
  • Cynthia Goshorn (R): 175 
  • Sherry Boyles (R): 180
  • Deborah Halpin-Brophy (R): 160
  • Write-in: 2

New Cumberland Borough Mayor

  • Joan Erney (D): 
  • Doug Morrow (R): 
  • Write-in: 

New Cumberland Borough Council (vote 4)

  • Gennifer Richie (D/R): 
  • Linda Ries (D): 
  • Fred Miles (D): 
  • Robert Hasemeier (D): 
  • DJ Landis (R): 
  • Robert Kline (R): 
  • Write-in: 

Newburg Borough Council (vote 2)

  • Monica Logan (D): 
  • Francis Ray Moore II (R): 
  • Barry Starliper (R): 
  • Write-in: 

Shippensburg Borough Council, Middle Ward

  • John Alosi (D): 62
  • Michael Fague (R): 107 
  • Write-in: 0

Southampton Township supervisor

  • Carolyn Forbes (D): 36
  • Talon Landreth (R): 222
  • Write-in: 3

Upper Allen Township commissioner (vote 2)

  • Karen Overly Smith (D): 398
  • Ginnie Anderson (R): 799
  • Richard Castranio (R): 842
  • Write-in: 8

Wormleysburg Borough Council (vote 4)

  • Patricia McAtee (D): 
  • Joe Deklinski (R): 
  • Warren Stumpf (R): 
  • Thomas Martini (R): 
  • Stephen Hawbecker (R): 
  • Write-in: 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mail-in ballots ready for Cumberland County voters

Mail-in ballots ready for Cumberland County voters

Mail-in ballots for the November election began going out Wednesday, according to the county election office, and by Monday voters should be able to apply for, receive and complete a ballot all in one stop at the elections office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News