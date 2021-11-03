Election 2021: Hampden Township incumbents likely to keep seats

Three Hampden Township commissioners are likely to keep their seats after Tuesday's election.
Though only in-person voting has been tallied in Hampden Township, the three Republican incumbents have substantial leads over the three Democratic challengers.
Nate Silcox received 3,871 votes, Sherri Chippo received 3,797 votes, and John Gaspich Jr. received 3,794 votes. Those are significantly higher than the 1,885 votes for Democrat Ryan Argot, 1,774 votes for Jennifer Mangan and 1,685 votes for David Fish.