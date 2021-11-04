Election 2021: Four 'parental choice' candidates sweep South Middleton School Board race

The four balloted candidates who were supported by South Middleton School District parent groups ended up sweeping the municipal election for the four, full-term open seats.

Democrat Robin Scherer and Republicans Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Eric Berry in December will take over the seats being vacated by four incumbents who did not seek re-election this year. With a grassroots push by parent groups, each of the candidates garnered the most in-person votes - enough to stay a mail-in ballot push from the two other balloted candidates.

According to unofficial results from Cumberland County, with both in-person and mail-in votes tallied, the three Republican candidates garnered a big enough lead to stay at the top of the election results in the race. Wagner received 2,891 votes, Snyder received 2,875 votes and Berry received 2,696 votes. Scherer received the fourth highest number of votes with 2,331, 721 of which were mail-in ballot votes.

Candidates Frederick Withum III and Democrat Tanya Morret likewise saw a large number of mail-in votes - 809 and 742, respectively - but those weren't enough to push them into the 2,000-vote mark. Withum had 1,983 votes as of Thursday afternoon, and Morret had 1,619 votes.

Though it was not contested on the ballot, there was a 2-year seat also open on the school board, with Republican Brad Group looking to stay on the board. He had just been appointed to fill a vacancy, and sought to fill the rest of that term.

There was a write-in campaign for resident Joseph Salisbury - also supported by the parents groups - but there were only 867 write-ins in the race, which is short of the 2,830 total votes Group received.

