Election 2021: Democrats edge out Republicans for Camp Hill school board and borough races

With a boost in mail-in ballots, some Democratic candidates were able to overtake Republicans in the Camp Hill races, according to unofficial results from the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.

With mail-in ballots tallied in Camp Hill, it was Democrats and incumbents that scored the most votes for the school board race, which had four open seats.

For Camp Hill School Board's four open seats, cross-filed candidates Melanie Gurgiolo and Greg Lamay had the most votes with 1,759 and 1,648, respectively. Most of Lamay's votes were in-person, having only received 354 votes from mail-in ballots so far. For Gurgiolo, 534 of those votes are from mail-in ballots.

Democrat Josceylon Buchs received the most mail-in ballots, as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, with 543 votes to push her to 1,634 votes total, while Karen Mallah had the second highest number of mail-in ballots at 537 votes to push her to 1,589 votes total.

Those helped them take the lead over Republican candidates David LaTorre (1,356 votes total) and Pete Regan (1,234 votes total), despite LaTorre having had more in-person votes than Buchs and Mallah.

There are 555 write-in votes yet to be counted in the race, which could affect who takes the last seat.

In the borough council race for four open seats, the in-person voting was very close Tuesday among the seven candidates, but mail-in ballots helped push Democrats to a win.

Jennifer Hoover received 1,696 votes (561 were mail-in), Mercedes Evans received 1,620 votes (539 were mail-in), Michele Forbes received 1,587 votes (538 were mail-in) and Emily Smith received 1,533 votes (510 were mail-in). Should they keep this line-up, the Camp Hill Borough Council would be entirely made up of women.

Hoover said in an email Wednesday morning that she considers this a "historic night" for Camp Hill to have an all-female council (six Democrats and one Republican) in January 2022 while being led by Borough Manager Sara Gibson.

Three Republican men had made an effort in Tuesday in-person voting, but mail-in ballots were far fewer for their votes. David Buell had 1,266 total votes (160 were mail-in), David Still had 1,241 votes (156 were mail-in) and Pat Basom had 1,232 votes (142 were mail-in).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0