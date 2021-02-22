Election 2021: Cumberland County faces open positions for sheriff, court of common pleas judge

Anderson, who first won election in 2009, said he was confident in his staff's ability to keep things moving forward without him at the helm.

"I was just looking over some of my retirement papers, and it'll be 44 years at the end of this year," said Anderson, who started his career in county law enforcement in 1977.

"It's definitely bittersweet," he said. "I'm going to miss the people, I'm going to miss the public."

Four judicial candidates have sought the endorsement of the county GOP committee to run for the open common pleas judgeship, according to Chairman Lou Capozzi — current Magisterial District Judge Kathy Silcox, current county Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Sibert, Widener Law Professor Michael Dimino, and local attorney Paul Edgar.

No candidate reached the committee’s 60% vote threshold for endorsement, Capozzi said, so the county GOP has not made an official pick for the open judge’s seat.